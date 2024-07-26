5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (59) AU (76) XF (142) VF (20) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (14) MS64 (7) MS63 (9) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (22) NGC (24) RNGA (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Busso Peus (17)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (20)

Felzmann (14)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Grün (14)

Heritage (31)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (13)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (5)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (38)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (2)

Möller (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (10)

Spink (1)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (3)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (24)

UBS (6)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (30)