Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (315) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Busso Peus (17)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (20)
- Felzmann (14)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (31)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (13)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (38)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (2)
- Möller (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (10)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (24)
- UBS (6)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (30)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
