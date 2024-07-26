Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
