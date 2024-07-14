Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 217,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (739) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (6)
- Auction World (16)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Boule (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (35)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (26)
- Felzmann (28)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (12)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (84)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (53)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Katz (17)
- Kroha (9)
- Künker (89)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisor (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (9)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (13)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (10)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (17)
- Stephen Album (6)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (48)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (7)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (56)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 36
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search