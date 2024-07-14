5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (86) UNC (160) AU (222) XF (237) VF (30) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (38) MS64 (22) MS63 (12) MS62 (11) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) PF67 (6) PF66 (13) PF65 (15) PF64 (5) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) DETAILS (9) CAMEO (23) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (70) PCGS (66) GCN (1) ННР (2) ANACS (4)

