Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 217,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (739) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (16)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (35)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (26)
  • Felzmann (28)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (12)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (4)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (23)
  • Heritage (84)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (53)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (17)
  • Kroha (9)
  • Künker (89)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (13)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (10)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (17)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (48)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (7)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (56)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search