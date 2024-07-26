5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (111) UNC (57) AU (178) XF (483) VF (89) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (6) PF65 (8) PF64 (11) PF63 (8) PF62 (9) PF61 (1) DETAILS (7) CAMEO (24) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (50) PCGS (34)

Seller All companies

Auction World (19)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (58)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (42)

Felzmann (51)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (14)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (28)

Grün (29)

Heritage (41)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (18)

Höhn (85)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (14)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (11)

Künker (166)

Leu (4)

London Coins (2)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (7)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)

Münzen & Medaillen (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)

Müzayede and Pazarlama (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (4)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (5)

Numismática Leilões (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (4)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (11)

Reinhard Fischer (33)

Rhenumis (19)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (10)

Soler y Llach (5)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (24)

Stack's (8)

Teutoburger (62)

UBS (9)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (53)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (6)