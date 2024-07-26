5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (926)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
