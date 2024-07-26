Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (926)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (19)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (58)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (42)
  • Felzmann (51)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (14)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (28)
  • Grün (29)
  • Heritage (41)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (18)
  • Höhn (85)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Kricheldorf (2)
  • Kroha (11)
  • Künker (166)
  • Leu (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (7)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)
  • Müzayede and Pazarlama (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (4)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (11)
  • Reinhard Fischer (33)
  • Rhenumis (19)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (24)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Teutoburger (62)
  • UBS (9)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (53)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (6)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 252 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PR62 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search