5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 35000 JPY
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
