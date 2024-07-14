Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 35000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

