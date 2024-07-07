Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70615 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place February 26, 2020.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 CHF
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
