Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 22000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

