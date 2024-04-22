5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (28) AU (63) XF (59) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (6) NGC (9)

