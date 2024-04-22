Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (10)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (21)
- Felzmann (7)
- Gärtner (6)
- GINZA (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (16)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (28)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (18)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 22000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search