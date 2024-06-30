Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3847 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,125. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

