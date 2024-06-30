Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3847 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,125. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 7
