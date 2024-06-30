5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3847 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,125. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (14) AU (33) XF (59) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (21)

Felzmann (7)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (1)

GINZA (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (20)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (22)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NOA (1)

Rauch (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (15)

WAG (14)