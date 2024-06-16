Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 84,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (174) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2064 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Felzmann (9)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (12)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (17)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Nihon (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (25)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (14)
- WCN (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search