Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (174) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2064 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

