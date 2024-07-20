Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 325,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (559) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
