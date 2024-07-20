5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (84) UNC (71) AU (132) XF (221) VF (45) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (15) MS63 (10) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) PF68 (1) PF67 (8) PF66 (7) PF65 (9) PF64 (4) PF63 (4) PF61 (3) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (18) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (43) PCGS (22) ANACS (6) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

ANTIUM AURUM (2)

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (10)

Busso Peus (15)

Chaponnière (3)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

Coins of History (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (28)

Felzmann (27)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (12)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (18)

Heritage (35)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (35)

iBelgica (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (9)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (9)

Künker (50)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (18)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (10)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (2)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (9)

Reinhard Fischer (17)

Rhenumis (6)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (8)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (41)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (11)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (2)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (53)

WCN (6)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)