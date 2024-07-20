Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 325,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
