5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5276 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
