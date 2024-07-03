Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5276 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

