5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,760
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24839 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
