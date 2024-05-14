Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,760

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24839 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (13)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • UBS (3)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (15)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
Seller iBelgica
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search