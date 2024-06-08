Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (274) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
