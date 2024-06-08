Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (274) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (8)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (13)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (24)
  • Felzmann (11)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (29)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Teutoburger (31)
  • UBS (5)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (23)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search