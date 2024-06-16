Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (11)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (14)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (12)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search