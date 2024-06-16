Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (14)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

