5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

