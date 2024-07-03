5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (20) AU (55) XF (102) VF (20) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (7) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Auction World (4)

AURORA (1)

BAC (11)

Busso Peus (4)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Felzmann (9)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (6)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (7)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (8)

Katz (3)

Kroha (3)

Künker (21)

Luxcoins (1)

Möller (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

Solidus Numismatik (5)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (25)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (15)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (3)