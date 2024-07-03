Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Auction World (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (11)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (9)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (21)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (5)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (25)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (15)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search