5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
