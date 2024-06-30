Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 87,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (554) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29548 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
