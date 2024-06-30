Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 87,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (554) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29548 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

