5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
