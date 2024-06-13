5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (8) AU (28) XF (52) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (2)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (18)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (1)

WAG (11)

Wójcicki (1)