Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

