5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 89,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
