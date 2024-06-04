5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (17) AU (48) XF (81) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) AU55 (1) PF67 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (1)

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (1)

Berk (1)

Bertolami (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Emporium Hamburg (20)

Felzmann (5)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (10)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (6)

iBelgica (1)

iNumis (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (6)

Künker (15)

Macho & Chlapovič (4)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (19)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (13)

Westfälische (2)