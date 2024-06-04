Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 89,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
