Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 212,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (234) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20567 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

