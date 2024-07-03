5 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20567 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.

