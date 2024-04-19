Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 204,000
- Mintage PROOF 226
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
