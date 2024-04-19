Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 204,000
  • Mintage PROOF 226

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (9)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (19)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (14)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (29)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (23)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search