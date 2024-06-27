Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 452,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (398) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (11)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (17)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (18)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (28)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (15)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (35)
- London Coins (6)
- Marciniak (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (31)
- UBS (11)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (2)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (39)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search