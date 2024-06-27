Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 452,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (398) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

