5 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

