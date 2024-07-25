Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 684,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (773) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

