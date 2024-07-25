Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 684,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (773) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Auction World (20)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (35)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (19)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- DNW (2)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (21)
- Felzmann (33)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (8)
- Gärtner (10)
- GINZA (5)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (2)
- Goldberg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (19)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (53)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (7)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Höhn (49)
- Holmasto (3)
- iBelgica (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (21)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (8)
- Künker (76)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (10)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Möller (12)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (13)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (12)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Nihon (3)
- NOA (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (9)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (10)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (51)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- UBS (9)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (9)
- WAG (52)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (5)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 37
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search