5 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

