Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (20)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

