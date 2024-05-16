Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (20)
- Felzmann (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Schulman (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (6)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search