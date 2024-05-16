3 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (16) AU (31) XF (42) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (3) NGC (6) PCGS (2)

