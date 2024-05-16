Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
