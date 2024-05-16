3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (7) AU (20) XF (55) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU58 (1) PF64 (1) PF58 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

