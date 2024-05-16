Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (4)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search