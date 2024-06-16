Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4026 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (14)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search