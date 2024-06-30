Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (240) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2421 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 72,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Colonial Acres Coins Ltd.
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
