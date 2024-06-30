Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (240) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2421 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 72,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Colonial Acres Coins Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (9)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (11)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (29)
  • UBS (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Colonial Acres Coins Ltd. - April 6, 2024
Seller Colonial Acres Coins Ltd.
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - December 3, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - December 3, 2023
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search