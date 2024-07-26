3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.

