Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 217,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (440) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (5)
- Auction World (16)
- Auctiones (3)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (24)
- Felzmann (15)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (6)
- GGN (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (21)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (15)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (23)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (35)
- Marciniak (3)
- Möller (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (16)
- Münzen & Medaillen (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nihon (3)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (5)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (31)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (41)
- WCN (8)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search