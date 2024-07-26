Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 217,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (440) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 74 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

