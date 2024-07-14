Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (807)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Stein" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
