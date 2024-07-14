3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Stein" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

