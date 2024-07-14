Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (807)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Stein" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (13)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (14)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (23)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (33)
  • Felzmann (39)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (15)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Grün (23)
  • Heritage (40)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (51)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (15)
  • Künker (92)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Möller (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (28)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (18)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Nihon (5)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis.be (4)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (22)
  • Rhenumis (15)
  • Rio de la Plata (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (58)
  • UBS (10)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (83)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (5)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Stein", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1931 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search