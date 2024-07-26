3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Magdeburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (166) UNC (132) AU (320) XF (397) VF (33) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (9) MS64 (15) MS63 (6) MS62 (12) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) PF68 (9) PF67 (30) PF66 (15) PF65 (19) PF64 (5) PF63 (2) PF61 (2) PF60 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (23) ULTRA CAMEO (14) Service NGC (62) PCGS (64) RNGA (2) ННР (1) GCN (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Auction World (27)

Auctiones (3)

AURORA (3)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (68)

Chaponnière (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

DNW (2)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (43)

Felzmann (68)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (6)

Gärtner (24)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (22)

Grün (27)

Heritage (66)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (12)

Höhn (84)

iBelgica (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (5)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (15)

Künker (157)

Leu (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (13)

Münzen & Medaillen (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (17)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (4)

Nihon (4)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (6)

Reinhard Fischer (35)

Rhenumis (19)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (13)

Soler y Llach (6)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (23)

Stack's (9)

Stary Sklep (1)

Taisei (4)

Teutoburger (78)

UBS (8)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (76)

WCN (10)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (3)