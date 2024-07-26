Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1055)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Magdeburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Magdeburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

