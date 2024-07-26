Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1931 A "Magdeburg" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1055)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Magdeburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 "Magdeburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
