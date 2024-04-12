3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (19) AU (43) XF (30) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS60 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (6) ANACS (1)

