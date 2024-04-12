Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 261,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
