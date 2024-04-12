Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 261,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

