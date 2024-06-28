Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 195,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

