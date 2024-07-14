Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

