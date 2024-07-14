Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
