Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,734,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (543) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42848 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place January 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- Auction World (9)
- Auctiones (4)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (15)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- CoinsNB (5)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (16)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (39)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (20)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (32)
- Klondike Auction (3)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (23)
- London Coins (7)
- Marciniak (3)
- Möller (6)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (17)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- Naumann (3)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Nihon (4)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisa (4)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numisor (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (12)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (5)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (10)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (9)
- Teutoburger (21)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (31)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (12)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 26
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search