Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,734,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (543) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42848 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place January 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Auctiones (4)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (15)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (16)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (39)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (20)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (32)
  • Klondike Auction (3)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (23)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Möller (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (17)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Nihon (4)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisa (4)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (12)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Solidus Numismatik (5)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (9)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (31)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (12)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search