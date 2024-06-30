3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42848 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place January 14, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (66) UNC (185) AU (139) XF (129) VF (12) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (20) MS64 (30) MS63 (23) MS62 (5) MS60 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) PF67 (2) PF66 (6) PF65 (5) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (9) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (35) NGC (61) ННР (4) RNGA (1) ANACS (2)

