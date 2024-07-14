Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (9)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
608 $
Price in auction currency 96000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - November 29, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search