3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (20) AU (38) XF (35) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (6) ННР (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (2)

Auction World (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (8)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (2)

WAG (9)

Wormser Auktionshaus (4)