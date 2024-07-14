Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15,11 g
- Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
608 $
Price in auction currency 96000 JPY
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
