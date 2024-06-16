Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7847 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (19)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (15)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (18)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (20)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search