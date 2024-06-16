Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15,11 g
- Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7847 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (19)
- Felzmann (5)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (15)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Status International (1)
- Teutoburger (18)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (20)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search