3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7847 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

