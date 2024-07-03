Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15,11 g
- Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2670 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
