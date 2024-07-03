Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2670 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

