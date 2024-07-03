3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2670 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

