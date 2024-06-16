Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3047 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

