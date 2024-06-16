Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15,11 g
- Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3047 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (18)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
