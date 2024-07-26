Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20590 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

