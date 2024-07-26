Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15,11 g
- Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20590 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (6)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (10)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- Naumann (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (25)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (12)
- WCN (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search