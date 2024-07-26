3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20590 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (54) AU (63) XF (42) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (8) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (22) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Felzmann (6)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (3)

Heritage (10)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (10)

Katz (5)

Künker (13)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)

Naumann (1)

NOA (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (25)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (12)

WCN (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)