Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15,11 g
- Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 163,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (471) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5555 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition AU58 GCN
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
