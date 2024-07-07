Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,2429 oz) 7,555 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 163,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (471) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5555 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition AU58 GCN
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

