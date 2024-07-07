3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Vogelweide" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Vogelweide" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5555 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (91) UNC (104) AU (145) XF (121) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (13) MS64 (12) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PF67 (3) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (7) PF63 (6) PF62 (5) PF60 (2) CAMEO (10) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (36) GCN (1) RNGA (1) PCGS (29) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (9)

Auction World (9)

Auctiones (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (1)

Busso Peus (12)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins of History (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (20)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (21)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

GGN (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (26)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (21)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Janas (1)

Katz (15)

Kroha (9)

Künker (45)

London Coins (2)

Marciniak (2)

Möller (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (11)

Münzen & Medaillen (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (6)

Nihon (4)

NOA (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisor (3)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (9)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (38)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (6)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (39)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)