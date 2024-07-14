Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (18)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (10)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

