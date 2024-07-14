Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Felzmann (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (11)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (10)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search