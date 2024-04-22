Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 8, 2009.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
