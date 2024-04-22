Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 8, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
