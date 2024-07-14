Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (239) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Naumann - February 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

