Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (239) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (9)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (8)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (34)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (11)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (23)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (3)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (22)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (22)
- WCN (2)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
