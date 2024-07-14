3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (81) UNC (44) AU (62) XF (43) VF (5) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) MS64 (8) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) F15 (1) PF67 (5) PF66 (15) PF65 (10) PF64 (9) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (23) Service NGC (39) PCGS (26) ANACS (1)

