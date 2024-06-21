3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (27) AU (52) XF (28) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) PF66 (2) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (4)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (6)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (16)

Katz (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (11)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (15)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (8)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)