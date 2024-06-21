Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
Search