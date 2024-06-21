Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
