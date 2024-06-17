3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64326 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (48) AU (54) XF (81) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (9) MS64 (9) MS63 (4) AU58 (4) PF66 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (5) Service NGC (21) PCGS (15) RNGA (1)

