Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 141,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64326 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (22)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Höhn (6)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (10)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (25)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10600 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
