Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 141,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64326 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (16)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (22)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (10)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (25)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10600 RUB
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search