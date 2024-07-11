Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 542,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (535) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,340. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (5)
  • Auction World (15)
  • Auctiones (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (11)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (22)
  • Felzmann (17)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GGN (5)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (59)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (22)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (40)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Möller (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (10)
  • Naumann (4)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Nihon (6)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (11)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • Taisei (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (34)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (38)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search