3 Reichsmark 1930 A "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 542,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (535) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,340. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
