Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (725)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 26000 JPY
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
