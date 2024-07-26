3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (84) UNC (159) AU (182) XF (247) VF (29) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (9) MS63 (20) MS62 (22) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (9) AU50 (4) XF45 (10) PF68 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (9) PF65 (9) PF64 (5) PF63 (2) PF60 (1) DETAILS (7) CAMEO (15) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (59) PCGS (25) RNGA (1) ННР (10) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (37)

Auction World (8)

Auctiones (5)

Aurea (8)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bertolami (2)

Busso Peus (7)

Chaponnière (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (5)

COINSNET (7)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (23)

Felzmann (7)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (7)

GGN (4)

GINZA (2)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)

Grün (8)

Heritage (47)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (12)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (25)

iBelgica (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

iNumis (1)

Janas (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (36)

Kroha (15)

Künker (30)

London Coins (6)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (14)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Montenegro (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (16)

Münzen & Medaillen (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)

Naumann (4)

Niemczyk (9)

Nihon (6)

NOA (1)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (9)

Numisor (4)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (19)

Reinhard Fischer (41)

Rhenumis (9)

Rio de la Plata (3)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (14)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (15)

Solidus Numismatik (10)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (6)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (39)

UBS (8)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (2)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

VL Nummus (9)

WAG (42)

WCN (8)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (3)

Wu-eL (1)