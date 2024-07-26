Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (725)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Meissen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 26000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Meissen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
