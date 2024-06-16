Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 370,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1509 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

