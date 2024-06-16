Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 370,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1509 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
