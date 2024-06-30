Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 122,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 851 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

