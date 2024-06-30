3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

