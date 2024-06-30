Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 122,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- WAG (8)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 851 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
