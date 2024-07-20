Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,421,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (375) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3504 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
