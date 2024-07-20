3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3504 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (88) UNC (65) AU (69) XF (102) VF (33) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (7) PF68 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (10) PF65 (13) PF64 (4) PF63 (5) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (13) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (17) NGC (37) ННР (1) RNGA (1) ANACS (1)

