Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,421,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (375) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3504 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2019.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

