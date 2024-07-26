Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 170,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1012)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Waldeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4210 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Auction World (18)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurea (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (11)
- Busso Peus (24)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- COINSNET (8)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (40)
- Erwin Dietrich (2)
- Felzmann (52)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (5)
- Gärtner (25)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (29)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (60)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (62)
- iBelgica (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (17)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (15)
- Künker (109)
- Leu (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (7)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (30)
- Münzen & Medaillen (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (13)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nihon (4)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (5)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (13)
- Reinhard Fischer (41)
- Rhenumis (18)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- SINCONA (11)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (7)
- Sonntag (12)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (15)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (74)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (11)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (74)
- WCN (6)
- Westfälische (6)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 49
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Waldeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search