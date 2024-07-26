Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 170,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1012)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Waldeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4210 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Auction World (18)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aurea (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (11)
  • Busso Peus (24)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (40)
  • Erwin Dietrich (2)
  • Felzmann (52)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Gärtner (25)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (29)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
  • Grün (22)
  • Heritage (60)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (62)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (17)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (15)
  • Künker (109)
  • Leu (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (7)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (30)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (13)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Nihon (4)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (5)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (13)
  • Reinhard Fischer (41)
  • Rhenumis (18)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (7)
  • Sonntag (12)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (15)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (74)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (11)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (74)
  • WCN (6)
  • Westfälische (6)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Waldeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Waldeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search