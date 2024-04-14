Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,680
- Mintage PROOF 800
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4194 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
