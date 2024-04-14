Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,680
  • Mintage PROOF 800

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4194 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

