3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4194 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (18) AU (37) XF (23) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

